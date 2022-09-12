HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $4.77 Million Holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) by 49.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 161,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 158,503 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC owned 0.10% of Viper Energy Partners worth $4,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VNOM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $138,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000. Regentatlantic Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Viper Energy Partners in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Viper Energy Partners during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Institutional investors own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 41,500 shares of Viper Energy Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.94, for a total transaction of $1,367,010.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 898,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,612,829.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have sold 90,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,316 in the last ninety days. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Viper Energy Partners Price Performance

VNOM stock traded up $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $31.98. The stock had a trading volume of 3,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,418. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.21. Viper Energy Partners LP has a twelve month low of $18.69 and a twelve month high of $35.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.72.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.43. Viper Energy Partners had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company had revenue of $239.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $219.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Viper Energy Partners’s revenue was up 109.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Viper Energy Partners Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.13%. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 15th. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 228.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $39.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. MKM Partners started coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised Viper Energy Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile

Viper Energy Partners LP owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. As of December 31, 2021, it had mineral interests in 27,027 net royalty acres in the Permian Basin and Eagle Ford Shale; and estimated proved oil and natural gas reserves of 127,888 thousand barrels of crude oil equivalent.

