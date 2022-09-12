HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,329 shares during the quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Quent Capital LLC raised its stake in Comerica by 292.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on CMA shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Comerica from $103.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Comerica from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Comerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Comerica from $108.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comerica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.95.

Shares of CMA stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $85.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,970. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Comerica Incorporated has a 12-month low of $70.37 and a 12-month high of $102.09. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.15. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 30.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comerica Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 39.71%.

In other Comerica news, EVP Peter L. Sefzik sold 7,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $610,504.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,007 shares in the company, valued at $2,681,546.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

