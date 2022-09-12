HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 34,170 Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 34,170 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 465.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 54,662 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,447,000 after purchasing an additional 44,998 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,230,541,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,384 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 13,051 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. increased its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. Poehling Capital Management INC. now owns 148,404 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 59,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 1st quarter worth about $1,330,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WBA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Trading Up 1.2 %

WBA stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.66. The company had a trading volume of 194,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,891,396. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.53 and a 52 week high of $55.00. The stock has a market cap of $31.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 30.97%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

