HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC Acquires New Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 50,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWN. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Northwest Natural by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,286 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Northwest Natural by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 21,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,560 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $598,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of Northwest Natural stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,590,397. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP David A. Weber sold 1,436 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.22, for a total value of $76,423.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,100.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total transaction of $59,099.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,590,397. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NWN stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $49.88. 1,963 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,340. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.05. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.09. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $194.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.5 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is currently 77.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com cut Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

Featured Articles

