Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 172,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 35,000 shares during the quarter. Hilltop comprises 1.3% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC owned 0.22% of Hilltop worth $5,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Hilltop by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 52,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Hilltop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Hilltop by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Hilltop by 252.3% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 60,523 shares in the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on HTH shares. StockNews.com downgraded Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Hilltop to $28.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Insider Activity

Hilltop Stock Up 1.7 %

In related news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 32,500 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total value of $964,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 622,736 shares in the company, valued at $18,489,031.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:HTH traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 786,684. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.11. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.49.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $351.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.25 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 13.07%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilltop Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Hilltop Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.