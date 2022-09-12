Highside Global Management LLC Takes Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Highside Global Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,500 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,175,000. Adobe comprises approximately 7.6% of Highside Global Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 770.0% in the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Mizuho cut Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $480.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $487.58.

Adobe Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE traded down $4.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $390.47. The stock had a trading volume of 51,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The company has a market cap of $182.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $400.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $411.54. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $338.00 and a fifty-two week high of $699.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 36.70% and a net margin of 29.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total value of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,010,033.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.75, for a total transaction of $54,087.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,010,033.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,595,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,637 shares of company stock worth $1,438,682. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

