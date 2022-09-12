Highside Global Management LLC Has $11.18 Million Position in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Highside Global Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 21.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 89,221 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the quarter. Roku accounts for 5.2% of Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Highside Global Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $11,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its holdings in Roku by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in Roku by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roku by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Roku during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ROKU has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $105.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Pivotal Research raised shares of Roku from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut shares of Roku from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $240.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Macquarie cut their price objective on shares of Roku from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Roku has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.54.

Shares of NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.51. 43,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,285,304. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of -202.31 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $79.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.30. Roku, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.00 and a 52 week high of $350.60.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $764.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $804.64 million. Roku had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 1.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Roku, Inc. will post -3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

