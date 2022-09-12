Highline Capital Management L.P. Increases Stake in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Highline Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,130 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,644 shares during the quarter. Expedia Group makes up 15.0% of Highline Capital Management L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Highline Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $12,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EXPE. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 23,485 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $4,244,000 after acquiring an additional 7,490 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Expedia Group by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,199 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 24,096 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $4,355,000 after acquiring an additional 9,922 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,561,000. Finally, Mudita Advisors LLP bought a new position in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter worth $723,000. 97.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $3.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $112.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,120,610. The company has a 50-day moving average of $102.80 and a 200-day moving average of $135.93. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.70 and a 12 month high of $217.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

Expedia Group ( NASDAQ:EXPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The online travel company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.39. Expedia Group had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 22.14%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.77) EPS. Expedia Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Expedia Group news, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 636 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total value of $72,529.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,543.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan L. Dolgen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.55, for a total transaction of $101,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,836,457.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EXPE has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $222.00 to $154.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $206.00 to $173.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $172.00 to $132.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.88.

Expedia Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

Featured Articles

