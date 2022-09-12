Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 937,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,644 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned 2.50% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth about $117,000. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. 76.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Highland Transcend Partners I Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HTPA traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,238. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.31 and a 52-week high of $10.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.88.

About Highland Transcend Partners I

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

