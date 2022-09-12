Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA) Shares Sold by HBK Investments L P

HBK Investments L P lessened its position in Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. (NYSE:HTPA – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 937,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,644 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 2.50% of Highland Transcend Partners I worth $9,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HTPA. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Highland Transcend Partners I in the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $117,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $643,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Highland Transcend Partners I during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.61% of the company’s stock.

Highland Transcend Partners I stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.95. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,238. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $10.51.

Highland Transcend Partners I Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the travel and leisure, financial services, health and wellness, music and entertainment, media and mobile, and renewable energy/resource efficiency sectors.

