Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Trims Stock Holdings in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) by 44.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,272 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned about 0.06% of Avaya worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVYA. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Avaya in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Avaya in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avaya by 1,801.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Avaya in the 1st quarter worth about $127,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Avaya by 3,191.3% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 10,212 shares in the last quarter.

Get Avaya alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Avaya from $8.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Craig Hallum cut shares of Avaya from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays lowered Avaya from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Avaya from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avaya

Avaya Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Theodore Walker Cheng-De King acquired 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,360,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,998,750 shares in the company, valued at $7,479,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AVYA traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.70. 121,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,410,546. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.08. Avaya Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $22.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.54, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.29). Avaya had a negative net margin of 53.11% and a positive return on equity of 32.42%. The company had revenue of $577.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Avaya Holdings Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Avaya Profile

(Get Rating)

Avaya Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment offers unified communications and collaboration (UCC), and contact center (CC) platforms, applications, and devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avaya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avaya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.