Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes Position in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,498,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Saba Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,820,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II by 569.6% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 941,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,407,000 after acquiring an additional 801,090 shares during the period. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $4,995,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perception Capital Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $4,954,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Perception Capital Corp. II in the first quarter valued at about $3,246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Perception Capital Corp. II alerts:

Perception Capital Corp. II Stock Performance

NASDAQ PCCT traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $10.14. 20,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,925. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.04. Perception Capital Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.16.

Perception Capital Corp. II Profile

Perception Capital Corp. II does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify and acquire a technology-enabled company with a proven business model operating within various sectors related to industrial technology.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCCT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perception Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:PCCT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perception Capital Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.