Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $5.16 Million Position in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 187,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,155,000. Healthcare Realty Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.12% of Healthcare Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HR. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,123.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,724.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 2,983 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $229,000. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group raised Healthcare Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.29.

HR traded up $0.49 on Monday, hitting $25.10. The company had a trading volume of 19,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,944,164. The firm has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.93. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $23.28 and a 1 year high of $34.83.

The firm also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 151.73%.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

