Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Takes $207,000 Position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 311 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in First Citizens BancShares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in First Citizens BancShares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Citizens BancShares by 880.0% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 49 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Citizens BancShares in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.91% of the company’s stock.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:FCNCA traded up $11.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $857.25. 780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,880. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 1.04. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $598.01 and a 12 month high of $947.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $768.11 and a 200 day moving average of $705.51.

First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend

First Citizens BancShares ( NASDAQ:FCNCA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $16.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $13.77 by $3.09. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $949.33 million. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 20.83%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 76.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other First Citizens BancShares news, insider Marisa Harney sold 657 shares of First Citizens BancShares stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $842.33, for a total value of $553,410.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $851,595.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 13.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

First Citizens BancShares Profile

(Get Rating)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCNCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.