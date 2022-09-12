Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. Makes New Investment in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN)

Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 175,703 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors L.P. owned 0.53% of Exterran at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Exterran during the first quarter worth $76,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exterran in the first quarter valued at $81,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exterran during the 1st quarter worth $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 696,664. Exterran Co. has a 12-month low of $2.67 and a 12-month high of $7.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Exterran ( NYSE:EXTN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.49. The company had revenue of $221.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.00 million. Exterran had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 45.59%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Exterran Co. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power generation solutions.

