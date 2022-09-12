Hhlr Advisors LTD. Reduces Stock Position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX)

Hhlr Advisors LTD. lowered its position in Tango Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNGX – Get Rating) by 77.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 882,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,991,894 shares during the quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD.’s holdings in Tango Therapeutics were worth $6,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 36,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,267 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 7.4% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 93,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after purchasing an additional 11,410 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Tango Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Tango Therapeutics by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 17,141 shares during the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TNGX traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $3.78. 1,363 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 279,951. Tango Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $18.84. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.89.

Tango Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TNGX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $5.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 million. Tango Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 381.58% and a negative return on equity of 27.60%. On average, analysts anticipate that Tango Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Tango Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program is TNG908, a synthetic lethal small molecule inhibitor of protein arginine methyltransferase 5 that is being developed as a treatment for cancers with methylthioadenosine phosphorylase deletions.

