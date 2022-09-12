HGI Capital Management LLC Takes $1.09 Million Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at about $959,748,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth about $371,078,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 49.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,478,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,029,564,000 after purchasing an additional 823,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,243,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,579,271,000 after purchasing an additional 706,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 396,988.8% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 603,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $247,319,000 after purchasing an additional 603,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $487.00 to $442.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, May 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Deere & Company Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DE stock traded down $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $370.54. The company had a trading volume of 13,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,873,347. The company’s fifty day moving average is $340.74 and its 200 day moving average is $363.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Deere & Company has a fifty-two week low of $283.81 and a fifty-two week high of $446.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.61 by ($0.45). Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 33.26%. The firm had revenue of $13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 22.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

