HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 34,067 Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC)

HGI Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 34,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULCC. Connacht Asset Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 51,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 62.8% in the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 31,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 29.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,709,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,366,000 after purchasing an additional 389,840 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $309,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the first quarter valued at about $165,000.

Get Frontier Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ULCC shares. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Monday, August 29th. Raymond James lowered Frontier Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.50.

Frontier Group Price Performance

ULCC stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $12.85. 10,130 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,277,076. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.17 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day moving average is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.19 and a 12-month high of $17.50.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $909.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $865.76 million. Frontier Group had a negative return on equity of 34.00% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers. The company operates an airline that serves approximately 120 airports throughout the United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Frontier Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontier Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.