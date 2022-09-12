HGI Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 6.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,370,754 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,168,079,000 after buying an additional 389,942 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after purchasing an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the first quarter valued at about $59,498,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after purchasing an additional 282,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 126.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 378,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,322,000 after purchasing an additional 211,146 shares in the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RS. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $215.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $234.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.33.

In other Reliance Steel & Aluminum news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.78, for a total transaction of $1,677,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,948,581.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.39, for a total value of $198,390.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,553,279.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RS traded down $2.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $195.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,357. The company has a market cap of $11.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.76. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 52-week low of $135.46 and a 52-week high of $211.65.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $9.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.02 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.61 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 30.46%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 27.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a $0.875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 11.56%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

