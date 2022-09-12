HGI Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

HGI Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,386 shares during the period. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 53,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 19,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CZR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $113.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen dropped their target price on Caesars Entertainment from $105.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

CZR traded up $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,357,454. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.74. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.10 and a 1 year high of $119.81.

In other news, Director Don R. Kornstein purchased 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $38.10 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

