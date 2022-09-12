HGI Capital Management LLC Has $8.62 Million Stock Position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

HGI Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 187,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,863 shares during the quarter. Spirit Realty Capital accounts for 2.7% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $8,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SRC. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 5.3% in the first quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 3.0% during the first quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 11,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Spirit Realty Capital by 6.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Spirit Realty Capital by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital Stock Performance

Shares of Spirit Realty Capital stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,068. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a one year low of $35.79 and a one year high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.75.

Spirit Realty Capital Increases Dividend

Spirit Realty Capital ( NYSE:SRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.25). Spirit Realty Capital had a return on equity of 5.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $173.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.663 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Spirit Realty Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.24%. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 151.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Spirit Realty Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.90.

Spirit Realty Capital Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

Further Reading

