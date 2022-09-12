HGI Capital Management LLC Has $22.20 Million Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

HGI Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 290,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,985 shares during the quarter. Equity LifeStyle Properties accounts for approximately 6.8% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. HGI Capital Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $22,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,887,954,000 after buying an additional 184,219 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,937,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,411,000 after acquiring an additional 421,635 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,542 shares during the period. DigitalBridge Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4,120.9% during the first quarter. DigitalBridge Group Inc. now owns 6,922,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,758,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 5.0% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,829,541 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,364,000 after purchasing an additional 228,094 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $89.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity LifeStyle Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.67.

ELS stock traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.24. 3,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 917,532. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.04 and its 200 day moving average is $74.24. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.57 and a 12-month high of $88.70. The company has a market cap of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.90%.

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

