HGI Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 128,559 Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

HGI Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 128,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,000. HGI Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Douglas Emmett at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 12.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,844,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $228,732,000 after buying an additional 759,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,474,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $319,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,717 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,039,000. Echo Street Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Douglas Emmett in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,391,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Douglas Emmett by 45.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 21,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 6,594 shares in the last quarter. 93.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DEI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Douglas Emmett from $31.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $33.00 price target on Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.29.

Insider Transactions at Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett Price Performance

In other Douglas Emmett news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan bought 48,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,401,587.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, insider Jordan L. Kaplan acquired 48,750 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.48 per share, with a total value of $998,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,851,640 shares in the company, valued at $58,401,587.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Shirley Wang acquired 284,000 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.17 per share, with a total value of $6,012,280.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 284,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,280. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 13.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DEI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $21.70. The company had a trading volume of 25,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,240,837. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 43.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.58. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.99 and a 1-year high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 2.14% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.16%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 228.58%.

About Douglas Emmett

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

