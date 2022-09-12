HGI Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 29,677 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

HGI Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $11,582,000. Public Storage comprises 3.6% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 102.5% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 81 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PSA traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $338.70. 9,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 727,865. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $345.25. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $292.32 and a 1 year high of $421.76.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be issued a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.14%.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Public Storage news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.29, for a total transaction of $70,702.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,915,595. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 51,637 shares of Public Storage stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.15, for a total value of $18,235,606.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,959,814.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,670 shares of company stock worth $18,599,374 over the last three months. 11.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $410.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Public Storage from $465.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Public Storage from $425.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $348.00 price objective on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $367.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

