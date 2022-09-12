HG Vora Capital Management LLC Purchases New Position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,810,000. Builders FirstSource comprises about 2.9% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. HG Vora Capital Management LLC owned 0.85% of Builders FirstSource as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLDR. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 2,200.0% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 101.6% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in Builders FirstSource by 265.2% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Finally, Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Builders FirstSource

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total value of $1,928,150.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $769,717.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Builders FirstSource Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of BLDR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $61.09. The stock had a trading volume of 26,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,558,000. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.91 and a 1-year high of $86.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.43.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $6.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $3.35. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 58.32%. The business had revenue of $6.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 15.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $86.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.77.

Builders FirstSource Profile

(Get Rating)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior and exterior trims and custom products under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

