HG Vora Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.17 Million Investment in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,167,000. Tenable comprises 0.1% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Tenable by 196.2% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,676,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,338,000 after buying an additional 1,110,745 shares during the last quarter. KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in Tenable during the fourth quarter valued at $49,563,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Tenable in the 4th quarter worth about $34,806,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Tenable by 1,266.7% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 643,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,192,000 after acquiring an additional 596,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,900,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,138,000 after acquiring an additional 595,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tenable

In other Tenable news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,760,542.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,935 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $78,619.05. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 44,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,797,146.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,589 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total value of $66,293.08. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 42,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,542.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,495 shares of company stock valued at $3,322,911 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tenable Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.91. 8,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,128,523. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -58.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.22. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.24 and a fifty-two week high of $63.61.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $164.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.47 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 12.97% and a negative return on equity of 33.54%. On average, analysts expect that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TENB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Tenable from $65.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Tenable from $59.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Tenable from $72.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Tenable from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Tenable from $75.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.64.

About Tenable

(Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

