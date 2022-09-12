HG Vora Capital Management LLC Has $57.70 Million Stock Holdings in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) by 66.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 500,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the quarter. ModivCare makes up about 1.7% of HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. HG Vora Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ModivCare were worth $57,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. City State Bank acquired a new position in ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in ModivCare by 147.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ModivCare by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ModivCare in the 4th quarter valued at $135,000.

MODV traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $113.50. 367 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,749. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.95. ModivCare Inc. has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $191.24.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of ModivCare to $157.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stephens reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of ModivCare in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. The company operates through four segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Personal Care, Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), and the Matrix Investment.

