HEdpAY Price Reaches $0.21 (HDP.Ñ„)

HEdpAY (HDP.Ñ„) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One HEdpAY coin can now be bought for $0.21 or 0.00000961 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, HEdpAY has traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar. HEdpAY has a total market cap of $14.07 million and approximately $10,874.00 worth of HEdpAY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 44.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002297 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.20 or 0.00743653 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00014335 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019064 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000287 BTC.
HEdpAY Profile
HEdpAY’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,500,000 coins. HEdpAY’s official Twitter account is @MyHEdpAY and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for HEdpAY is https://reddit.com/r/HEdpAY.
Buying and Selling HEdpAY
