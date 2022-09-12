Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

