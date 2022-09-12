Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK) Price Target Cut to $36.00

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2022

Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAKGet Rating) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI set a $32.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Healthpeak Properties from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set an equal weight rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Healthpeak Properties from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $33.42.

Healthpeak Properties Price Performance

PEAK opened at $27.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.56. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.73, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.78. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $23.23 and a twelve month high of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Healthpeak Properties

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

About Healthpeak Properties

(Get Rating)

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

Featured Stories

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Healthpeak Properties (NYSE:PEAK)

Receive News & Ratings for Healthpeak Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthpeak Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.