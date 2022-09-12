Head to Head Analysis: Olaplex (OLPX) vs. Its Competitors

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Toilet preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Olaplex to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Olaplex and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Olaplex 0 1 10 1 3.00 Olaplex Competitors 122 940 981 23 2.44

Olaplex currently has a consensus target price of $26.42, suggesting a potential upside of 102.01%. As a group, “Toilet preparations” companies have a potential upside of 19.02%. Given Olaplex’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Olaplex is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Olaplex $598.36 million $220.78 million 32.70 Olaplex Competitors $4.06 billion $334.00 million 39.65

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Olaplex’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Olaplex. Olaplex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.3% of Olaplex shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.5% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of Olaplex shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.1% of shares of all “Toilet preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Olaplex and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Olaplex 38.00% 59.00% 21.23% Olaplex Competitors -6.29% 36.98% 6.50%

Summary

Olaplex beats its rivals on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Olaplex Company Profile

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. manufactures and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

