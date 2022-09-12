HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CEO Buys $10,680.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CEO Hing C. Wong acquired 4,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,300,468 shares in the company, valued at $40,852,249.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

HCW Biologics Stock Performance

Shares of HCWB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.61. 77,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. HCW Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.05.

Get HCW Biologics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HCW Biologics

About HCW Biologics

An institutional investor recently raised its position in HCW Biologics stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in HCW Biologics Inc. ( NASDAQ:HCWB Get Rating ) by 2,056.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,598 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205,598 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.60% of HCW Biologics worth $588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for HCW Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCW Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.