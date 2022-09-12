HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB) CEO Buys $10,680.00 in Stock

HCW Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HCWB – Get Rating) CEO Hing C. Wong acquired 4,000 shares of HCW Biologics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.67 per share, with a total value of $10,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 15,300,468 shares in the company, valued at $40,852,249.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Shares of HCWB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $2.61. 77,528 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,048. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.33. HCW Biologics Inc. has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $7.05.
Separately, Maxim Group began coverage on HCW Biologics in a research note on Friday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective for the company.
HCW Biologics Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel immunotherapies for chronic, low-grade inflammation, and age-related diseases. The company's lead products include HCW9218, which is an injectable immunotherapeutic for patients with pancreatic, ovarian, breast, prostate, and colorectal cancers, as well as pulmonary fibrosis; and HCW9302 for auto-immune diseases, such as alopecia areata and metabolic diseases.
