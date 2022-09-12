HCSF Management LLC Has $2.82 Million Holdings in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH)

HCSF Management LLC reduced its position in eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,078 shares during the quarter. eHealth comprises about 3.7% of HCSF Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. HCSF Management LLC’s holdings in eHealth were worth $2,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in eHealth by 50.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in eHealth by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in eHealth by 61.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in eHealth during the first quarter valued at approximately $187,000. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of eHealth stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.02. 14,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 612,835. The company has a quick ratio of 7.67, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average is $9.66. The firm has a market cap of $136.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 0.34. eHealth, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.56 and a 1 year high of $47.21.

eHealth ( NASDAQ:EHTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.24). eHealth had a negative return on equity of 15.24% and a negative net margin of 33.56%. The firm had revenue of $50.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.70) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that eHealth, Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of eHealth from $13.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on eHealth from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on eHealth from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on eHealth from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on eHealth to $8.50 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.31.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

