HC Wainwright Boosts Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN) Price Target to $70.00

Palatin Technologies (NYSE:PTN – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by HC Wainwright to $70.00 in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Palatin Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Palatin Technologies Stock Performance

PTN opened at $6.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Palatin Technologies has a 1 year low of $4.00 and a 1 year high of $24.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.62.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor (MCr) agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

