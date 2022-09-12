HBK Investments L P Sells 11,000 Shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

HBK Investments L P reduced its stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 382,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.69% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III in the 1st quarter worth $108,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $3,090,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% during the first quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after acquiring an additional 6,518 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 9.9% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 1,252,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,346,000 after acquiring an additional 112,590 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. 67.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Price Performance

NYSE:PRPC traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $9.91. 3,547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,208. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a 12 month low of $9.66 and a 12 month high of $9.93.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III Company Profile

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

