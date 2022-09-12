HBK Investments L P Makes New $3 Million Investment in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX)

HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GEEX – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,000,000. HBK Investments L P owned 1.20% of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $200,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $354,000. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $432,000. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. bought a new position in Games & Esports Experience Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $996,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Price Performance

NASDAQ GEEX traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 83,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,636. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.07 and a 200 day moving average of $10.03. Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $12.73.

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Profile

Games & Esports Experience Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on businesses in the interactive media, ecommerce, media, content and other intellectual property, sports and entertainment, and social media industries.

