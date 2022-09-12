HBK Investments L P Invests $4.90 Million in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB)

HBK Investments L P acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,900,000. HBK Investments L P owned about 6.95% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth approximately $489,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,223,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II during the first quarter worth $2,450,000.

Get Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II alerts:

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Stock Performance

XPDB remained flat at $9.86 during midday trading on Monday. 133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,934. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.85.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the renewable and transition energy sector in North America.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.