HBK Investments L P Decreases Stock Position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA)

HBK Investments L P cut its position in First Advantage Co. (NYSE:FA – Get Rating) by 40.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P owned 0.10% of First Advantage worth $3,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 16.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,851,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,948,000 after acquiring an additional 675,006 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in First Advantage by 95.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,389,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,139,650 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in First Advantage by 11.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,160,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,005,000 after acquiring an additional 416,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 3.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,256,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,747,000 after purchasing an additional 98,570 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Advantage by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,410,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,898,000 after purchasing an additional 408,258 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Advantage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FA traded up $0.18 on Monday, reaching $14.99. 2,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,772. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.61. First Advantage Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First Advantage ( NYSE:FA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25. First Advantage had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The company had revenue of $201.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.09 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Advantage Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of First Advantage from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th.

About First Advantage

First Advantage Corporation provides technology solutions for screening, verifications, safety, and compliance related to human capital worldwide. It offers pre-onboarding products and solutions, such as criminal background checks, drug/health screening, extended workforce screening, FBI channeling, identity checks and biometric fraud mitigation tools, education/work history verification, driver records and compliance, healthcare credentials, executive screening, and other screening products.

