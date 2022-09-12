HBK Investments L P Decreases Stock Holdings in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its position in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Leelyn Smith LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 62.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Rivian Automotive stock traded up 0.53 on Monday, reaching 38.08. The stock had a trading volume of 430,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,616,346. The company has a 50 day moving average price of 33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of 35.33. The company has a quick ratio of 8.60, a current ratio of 8.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1 year low of 19.25 and a 1 year high of 179.47.

In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 1,753 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of 37.27, for a total value of 65,334.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 79,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately 2,969,151.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Rivian Automotive from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $69.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Rivian Automotive to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of 65.89.

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

