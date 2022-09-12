HBK Investments L P Cuts Holdings in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC)

HBK Investments L P trimmed its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III (NYSE:PRPC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 382,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,000 shares during the period. HBK Investments L P owned approximately 0.69% of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRPC. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. RP Investment Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III during the 1st quarter valued at $3,090,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,952,000 after buying an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Apollo Management Holdings L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 482,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,760,000 after buying an additional 6,518 shares during the period. 67.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PRPC traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.91. 3,547 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 116,208. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.84. CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III has a one year low of $9.66 and a one year high of $9.93.

CC Neuberger Principal Holdings III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

