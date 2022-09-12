HBK Investments L P Buys Shares of 36,108 Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 36,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,488,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Etsy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,505 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,489,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Etsy news, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 3,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $357,291.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,019,588.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total value of $1,806,861.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,588.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 135,170 shares of company stock valued at $13,166,674. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James began coverage on Etsy in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Etsy from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Etsy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.35.

ETSY traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, reaching $112.28. 55,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,138,860. The stock has a market cap of $14.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.86. Etsy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.95.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

