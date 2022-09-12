HBK Investments L P Buys New Shares in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD)

HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:GFGD – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. HBK Investments L P owned 4.46% of Growth for Good Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Lynwood Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $1,069,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $7,064,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $5,890,000. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Growth for Good Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $10,692,000.

Growth for Good Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GFGD remained flat at $9.83 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,710. The Growth for Good Acquisition Co. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.74.

Growth for Good Acquisition Company Profile

The Growth for Good Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

