HBK Investments L P Boosts Stock Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

HBK Investments L P boosted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 257.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,941 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 11,487 shares during the quarter. HBK Investments L P’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XOM. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $5,601,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the first quarter worth about $3,993,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 17.9% in the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 4,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 81.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,072,007 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $88,537,000 after purchasing an additional 480,139 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 15.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

XOM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Exxon Mobil from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.69.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

XOM traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $97.97. The company had a trading volume of 384,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,011,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $408.30 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.07. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.96 and a twelve month high of $105.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.10.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is presently 38.51%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

See Also

