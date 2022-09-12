Haven Protocol Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges (XHV)

Haven Protocol (XHV) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. During the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.54 or 0.00002480 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Haven Protocol has a market cap of $15.43 million and $83,226.00 worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,793.40 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,740.67 or 0.07987140 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00174225 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.09 or 0.00023334 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.88 or 0.00283958 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $159.83 or 0.00733369 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $129.81 or 0.00595652 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000969 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Haven Protocol Coin Profile

Haven Protocol (XHV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 16th, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 28,545,915 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol. Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org.

Haven Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD.Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Haven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

