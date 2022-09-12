Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 245 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 75,988 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. T-Mobile US accounts for approximately 1.1% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $9,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 733 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 45.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TMUS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $153.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Moffett Nathanson upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on T-Mobile US from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $159.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.91.

T-Mobile US Price Performance

NASDAQ TMUS traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $144.73. The stock had a trading volume of 38,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,868,731. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $141.39 and its 200 day moving average is $133.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.51 and a twelve month high of $148.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.35, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.48.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $1.02. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at T-Mobile US

In other T-Mobile US news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,842,209.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $273,773.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,619,468.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Neville R. Ray sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.21, for a total value of $7,260,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 363,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,842,209.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,846 shares of company stock valued at $14,808,930. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

T-Mobile US Profile

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

