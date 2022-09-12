Harvest Volatility Management LLC Sells 1,348 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,757 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,348 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up about 0.8% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in Applied Materials by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 251 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded down $0.23 on Monday, reaching $96.28. 109,635 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,951,995. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.84. The firm has a market cap of $82.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.53. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.67 and a 12 month high of $167.06.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.27 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 26.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.90%.

In other news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 15,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total value of $1,294,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 93,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,040,484.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on AMAT shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $145.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $197.00 to $184.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on Applied Materials from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.38.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

