Harvest Volatility Management LLC Raises Position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its holdings in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 100,545 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $2,554,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,580,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $675,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 945.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 406,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,456,000 after buying an additional 367,371 shares during the last quarter. 70.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCID has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of 30.86.

Shares of NASDAQ:LCID traded up 1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting 16.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 520,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,311,334. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 17.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 19.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.90 billion, a PE ratio of -11.20 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 6.75 and a current ratio of 7.59. Lucid Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of 13.25 and a fifty-two week high of 57.75.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. The business had revenue of 97.34 million during the quarter. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. As a group, research analysts expect that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

