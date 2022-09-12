Harvest Volatility Management LLC Purchases 4,116 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC boosted its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 129.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,289 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,116 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after buying an additional 2,440,030 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after buying an additional 1,504,897 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Visa by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Visa by 33.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,222,170 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,928,211,000 after purchasing an additional 5,527,427 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

V has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Visa in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price target for the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Macquarie reduced their price objective on Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Up 0.3 %

Visa Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE V traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.84. 52,006 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,554,955. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $236.96. The company has a market cap of $389.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $207.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $207.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.11, for a total transaction of $1,908,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 156,887 shares in the company, valued at $33,277,301.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Read More

