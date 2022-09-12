Harvest Volatility Management LLC Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,004 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 151.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 171 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 73.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ODFL. Wolfe Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $285.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $288.00 to $279.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Vertical Research downgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.13.

Insider Activity

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 2.8 %

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 6,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.14, for a total value of $1,874,674.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 809,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,984,039.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 10.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ODFL traded up $7.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $276.36. 17,042 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,650. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $283.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $278.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $373.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.89 billion, a PE ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.21. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.77% and a return on equity of 35.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 11.71 EPS for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.13%.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

(Get Rating)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

