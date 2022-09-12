Harvest Volatility Management LLC Has $13.10 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,743 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 1.5% of Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $13,096,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Adobe by 169.6% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in Adobe by 67.5% in the fourth quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe by 60.0% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Adobe by 62.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of ADBE traded down $4.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $390.05. The company had a trading volume of 57,837 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,252,491. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 1-year low of $338.00 and a 1-year high of $699.54. The stock has a market cap of $182.54 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Adobe from $575.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on Adobe from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Adobe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Adobe from $445.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $487.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Adobe news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $317,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 23,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,595,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.58, for a total value of $1,066,995.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,268,108.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,637 shares of company stock valued at $1,438,682. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.