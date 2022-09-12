Harvest Volatility Management LLC Buys 2,712 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Harvest Volatility Management LLC grew its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 85.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,885 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,712 shares during the period. Harvest Volatility Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AXP. Associated Banc Corp increased its holdings in American Express by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 8,402 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Express by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in American Express during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP increased its holdings in American Express by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 32,256 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in American Express by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 2,810 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. 84.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American Express alerts:

American Express Stock Performance

Shares of AXP stock traded up $2.59 on Monday, hitting $161.03. The company had a trading volume of 87,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,679,822. The firm has a market cap of $120.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $152.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. American Express has a twelve month low of $134.12 and a twelve month high of $199.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.16. American Express had a return on equity of 32.81% and a net margin of 15.69%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 9.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AXP shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on American Express from $215.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on American Express from $220.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on American Express from $202.00 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised American Express from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $181.53.

American Express Profile

(Get Rating)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.